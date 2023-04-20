HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Congressional delegation wrote to President Joe Biden on Thursday, urging him to ask him to invite Quinnipiac University’s men’s hockey team to the White House to celebrate their national win.

The delegation also introduced a resolution to congratulate the team and honor longtime Coach Rand Pecknold at the national level.

“The rise of Quinnipiac hockey mirrors the similar growth in academic excellence and prestige of Quinnipiac University, growing into a multi-campus, highly regarded higher education institution with national rankings in university quality, best colleges for veterans, and best educational value,” the group wrote to Biden. “As proud members of the Connecticut delegation, we join the entire state in celebrating the Quinnipiac Bobcats on their historic season and extraordinary victory. We hope you are able to honor the Bobcats at the White House in recognition of their incredible achievements.”

Quinnipiac University celebrated the win by hosting a rally for the team. However, it turned down an offer from Hamden for a parade.