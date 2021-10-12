IRIS announces CT has welcomed more than 200 Afghan refugees in a month

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WTNH) – Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services says in the span of a month, they will have taken in more than 200 people who have escaped Afghanistan. The organization says that’s usually how many refugees they resettle in a year.

The organization says they expect up to 500 more in the next six to nine months. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says so far, he’s helped secure more than $6 billion for resettlement, but he says more help is needed.

“Our great nation should welcome refugees with open arms, hearts, and homes because they have sided with us. They are new Americans,” Blumenthal said.

IRIS says there are still 43 people from New Haven stuck in Kabul, including students. The organization is in touch with those families and schools are trying to get those kids back home so they can get back to learning.