NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The return of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is this Sunday, March 13, and the Elm City is getting ready!

The New Haven Fire Department helped put up bunting and the Irish flag outside of city hall Thursday morning.

Sunday’s parade starts around 1:30 p.m. The parade kicks off at the corner of Sherman Avenue and Chapel Street. It will head downtown on Chapel Street past Yale, past the New Haven Green, then go left on Church Street, and ending at the corner of Church and Elm streets.

Expect road closures.

If you can’t make it to the parade, watch News 8’s live parade coverage starting at 2 p.m. on-air and online.