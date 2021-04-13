‘It is important for people to understand they shouldn’t panic’: New Haven mayor, health officials react to J&J vaccine clotting report

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As New Haven sees a spike in cases, they had to cancel a pop-up clinic because of the recent setback with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Through a partnership with Griffin Health, they’ve already administered about 2,000 of the J&J shots.

Now, for the rest of the week, these walk-up clinics plan to have the Moderna and/or Pfizer vaccine available. City leaders say they’re going to have to ramp up efforts getting folks that second shot.

Dir. Of New Haven Health Department Maritza Bond said, “We will work on outbounding calls. Appointment reminders because the second dose appointment reminders are critical. ‘Cause if you get a second dose somewhere else, we want to make sure that vaccine is made available somewhere else.”

“It is important for people to understand they shouldn’t panic. We just need more information and we’re all being really, really cautious because we care about the public and we want to make sure that people are healthy,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Mayor Elicker worries this move by the CDC to pause the Johnson and Johnson vaccination distribution will create more hesitancy when it comes to getting the vaccine.

He says it’s important to keep in mind nearly 7 million doses of the J & J shot have been given nationwide and six people have had this reaction.