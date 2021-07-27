‘It needs to stop:’ Stolen car flips mid-air down Waterbury street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a scare for anyone outside on Bishop Street Monday afternoon.

“I started panicking,” said “Crystal” — a woman who did not want to use her real name.

“Oh my God,” said Zohnarius Shelton. “It was nerve-wracking.”

Waterbury Police say a stolen car out of New Hartford in Litchfield County came barreling up the street, flipping several times after trying to dodge a parked car with a man inside and then trying to illegally pass another vehicle. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

The car ended up hitting a stone wall attached to a multi-family home — causing damage to the stone wall, but not to any of the family units.

Police confirmed to News 8 the driver of the stolen car was 20 years old. He was caught and suffered minor injuries.

No one else was hurt. They also say three passengers in the stolen car fled the scene. As of the filing of this report, there is no word yet on how old they are.

The incident now joins the list of recent incidents around Connecticut involving stolen cars.

“It’s crazy,” Shelton said. “It needs to stop.”