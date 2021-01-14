‘It was outrageous what we saw at the Capitol and it’s totally unacceptable’: New Haven mayor says city is on high alert ahead of Inauguration Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Planned protests in communities across the country have placed local, state, and federal agencies on high-alert. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it’s something they’re watching very closely.

“At this point, we don’t have any indication there’s going to be any protests in New Haven,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “These things can change pretty quickly, so we want to be absolutely prepared.”

Mayor Elicker told News 8 they’ve been working with their law enforcement partners and monitoring social media. He said keeping Elm City residents and community members safe is always a top priority.

“It was outrageous what we saw at the Capitol and it’s totally unacceptable,” said Mayor Elicker. “We should have every expectation that every leader in our country calls that out and underscores that we are a nation of laws that follows the Constitution. That kind of activity is not tolerated in our community.”

He also had this message to share with the community.

“This is such a challenging time for our country and I would encourage people to look at the facts, be thoughtful, and ensure that at a time there’s a lot of turmoil, we don’t undermine our national institutions,” said Mayor Elicker.

He said they’ll be monitoring the situation in the days to come.