Italian-American group suing City of New Haven for removing Christopher Columbus statue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is being sued by an Italian-American group for removing the Christopher Columbus statue from Wooster Square.

The statue was removed in June 2020. It was taken down after nationwide backlash to the Italian explorer.

The group wants the statue returned. According to the lawsuit, they say the city is discriminating against Italian-Americans by removing it.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement Wednesday saying the following:

“This suit is without cause or merit. We will vigorously defend this case. The plaintiff, in bringing it, is draining city resources away from more pressing issues before the city. I have, and always will stand up for the city of New Haven as a place that celebrates our diversity and is welcoming to all.”