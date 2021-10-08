Italian celebration to be held Saturday at Wooster Square in New Haven

New Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Instead of a Columbus Day parade, a concert complete with Italian-American song and food was held recently in North Haven.

Organizers said the pandemic made it impractical to hold a large parade as in years prior to 2020.

Another hurdle the newly formed Greater New Haven Italian American Heritage Committee faced was the controversy following the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from Wooster Square Park in New Haven in June of last year.

It may not be quite as grand but what will be held Saturday at Wooster Square is the traditional wreath-laying ceremony.

“We have invited local dignitaries again and the society is going to come, and we’ll do a small presentation and like I said, it’s symbolic. We want to keep that tradition going. Then hopefully next year we will have something on the monument in place of that,” said Laura Florio Luzzi, chairman of the Greater New Haven Italian American Heritage Committee.

As News 8 reported in August, a design by Branford-based sculptor Marc-Anthony Massaro has been approved by the Wooster Square Monument Committee.

