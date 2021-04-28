‘It’s a huge loss’: Family-owned department store in Naugatuck closing after 100 years

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Everywhere News 8 went in Naugatuck on Wednesday, we ran into people with fond memories of Rosenblatt’s.

“Oh yeah,” said Jeff Skinner. “When I was younger I used to go down there with my grandfather. That was after Uniroyal closed and you couldn’t get your Pro-Keds [sneakers] out of the thrift store so you go to Rosenblatt’s.”

“Oh my goodness growing up as a little kid I used to go there,” said James Steinbacher. “Whether it was for school uniforms or my parents needed work uniforms.”

“There’s such a sense of pride with the family,” said Diane Troiano. “Every customer that walked in that door was just welcomed with open arms. Not only treated as a customer but treated like a friend.”

Rosenblatt’s has been part of the fabric of Maple Street for 100 years. But, now there’s a sign on the door indicating it is closing.

No one knows of the official end date. The owner wasn’t available for comment Wednesday. But she did send a text saying a countdown clock will appear soon.

No one knows why the store is closing now. But, it’s clear, the town is lamenting losing a big part of its past and identity.

“If you were born and bred in Naugatuck, Rosenblatt’s was part of who you were,” Troiano said.

“It’s sort of like one of those historical things that you really don’t want to watch disappear in the town,” Steinbacher said. “The family’s been there so long. God bless ’em.”