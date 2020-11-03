It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s just about time for the holidays, and while they might be a few weeks away, New Haven’s Christmas tree has been put up on the green.

The tree comes from Cheshire and stands 70 feet tall and weighs about 12,000 pounds.

It took New Haven’s public works and parks crews hours to transport the tree across towns Monday.

Deputy Director Bill Carone told News 8, “We came very close to power lines and streetlights. We just made it. The bridges too, we just made it. So we got lucky.”

Carone said it was one of the biggest trees the city has ever had. The branches poured over the trailer as it was carted through town.

He said this was the year, if any, to have a bigger tree, “because with everything going on with COVID, I wanted to make [a] big statement for New Haven. I wanted to make a big statement so everyone has something to look forward to this year.”

With the tree up, now the city crews will work to string 50,000 lights onto the branches. Still no word on whether or not there will be a tree lighting ceremony.

“So far, we’re on for Dec. 3. We’re not sure if it’s going to be virtual or small group.”