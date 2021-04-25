‘It’s equity in action’: Sen. Blumenthal visits FEMA mobile vax clinic in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — FEMA brought its mobile vaccination clinic to the city of Meriden to get shots in the arms of people who live there Sunday.

This weekend’s clinic at the old Midstate Hospital was by appointment-only. Pfizer vaccines were given out.

Senator Richard Blumenthal stopped by. He said he was inspired by the sight of so many people waiting in line for their shots, even on a rainy day.

“This mobile clinic has been throughout our state, visiting big and small towns, and doing outreach. It’s equity in action,” he said.

Sen. Blumenthal is requesting more FEMA mobile vaccination clinics here in Connecticut. He says there are around 30 of them nationwide right now. He believes every state in the country should have several clinics.