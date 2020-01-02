It’s New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker’s first day in office; here’s what to expect

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The official transfer of power has already taken place; Justin Elicker is now the Mayor of New Haven.

He was sworn in Wednesday, during a ceremony that lasted 2 hours. Some other city leaders were also sworn in during that time as well.

Today, Elicker will ride his bike to work. From there, he’ll have his first department head meeting and then a high school visit.

Already on the schedule for Friday is the opening of a school and an emergency preparedness exercise involving snow.

He’ll no doubt be dealing with that for real in the coming weeks and months.

One of the big ticket items on his “to do” list is to eventually find a new Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools.

As you may remember, Dr. Carol Birks was ousted from that position in the fall. The Board of Education said it was in the best interest of the students, parents and the district.

“I’ve been in frequent conversation with Dr. Tracy the current acting superintendent,” said Mayor Elicker, “and I think frankly we need some time to have a little bit less drama on the Board of Education and focus on getting some work done. Let the dust settle before we jump into the process of hiring a new superintendent.”

Elicker did put a major emphasis Wednesday on education and affordable housing. He’s also looking to create jobs.

Something that has been important to Elicker: transparency. He backed it up with recently released numbers from Data Have, which found that only 34 percent of New Haven residents believe government is responsive to their concerns and needs.

“I think one of the keys is being much more open and transparent with information and the process because people often feel that the city is hiding things. So one of things I want to do early on is to show an open check book on how the city is spending its money. That’s what we are going to be doing early on and sharing information so that people have trust in government,” Mayor Elicker said.

