NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Rt. 40 in North Haven Tuesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just ahead of Exit 1 around 11:38 p.m. Monday night.

The left lane of Rt. 40 Northbound is closed at Exit 1 in North Haven. One lane is open on Rt. 40 Southbound at Exit 1 in North Haven.

A winter storm advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Fairfield, New Haven, New London, and Middlesex counties, while the same warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties.

