Breaking News
PD: Grave dug up, remains appear to be taken from Hartford cemetery

James Bohan Sr., New Haven St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal, passes away at 77

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James C. Bohan Sr. (Photo: Legacy.com)

(WTNH) — James Bohan Sr., the 1981 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, has died. He was 77.

On November 1st, he passed away in Branford by the side of his wife of 50 years, Janice Bohan.

He is also survived by his son, James Bohan Jr. and his daughter, Jennifer Bohan, both of Arlington, VA.

Jim grew up in the New Haven area, graduating from Notre Dame High School and The University of Bridgeport.

For 25 years, Jim was employed at the New Haven Redevelopment Agency. He was then a Staff Assistant to 3rd District Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro for 12 years.

Jim was on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee for over 48 years. During his time on the committee, he was elected Executive Chairman of the Parade Committee. In 1981, he became the Grand Marshal of the Parade.

During his lifetime, he researched his family genealogy, leading him to visit his grandparents’ home in Mohill, County Leitrim, Ireland and meet his Irish family.

For the later part of his life, he resided in Barefoot Bay, Florida.

To send condolences to Jim’s family, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Homes for the Brave turns around life for New Haven vet

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for the Brave turns around life for New Haven vet"

Griffin Hospital in Derby hosting car seat safety clinic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Griffin Hospital in Derby hosting car seat safety clinic"

Election Day in Waterbury suffering from low voter turnout

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Day in Waterbury suffering from low voter turnout"

Gender neutrality hits ballot in Southbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gender neutrality hits ballot in Southbury"

The City of New Haven is trying to get ahead of Mother Nature

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The City of New Haven is trying to get ahead of Mother Nature"

Waterbury man charged with sex assault on Derby trail

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury man charged with sex assault on Derby trail"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss