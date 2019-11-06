James Bohan Sr., New Haven St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal, passes away at 77

(WTNH) — James Bohan Sr., the 1981 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, has died. He was 77.

On November 1st, he passed away in Branford by the side of his wife of 50 years, Janice Bohan.

He is also survived by his son, James Bohan Jr. and his daughter, Jennifer Bohan, both of Arlington, VA.

Jim grew up in the New Haven area, graduating from Notre Dame High School and The University of Bridgeport.

For 25 years, Jim was employed at the New Haven Redevelopment Agency. He was then a Staff Assistant to 3rd District Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro for 12 years.

Jim was on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee for over 48 years. During his time on the committee, he was elected Executive Chairman of the Parade Committee. In 1981, he became the Grand Marshal of the Parade.

During his lifetime, he researched his family genealogy, leading him to visit his grandparents’ home in Mohill, County Leitrim, Ireland and meet his Irish family.

For the later part of his life, he resided in Barefoot Bay, Florida.

To send condolences to Jim’s family, click here.