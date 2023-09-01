HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The owners of Rumanoff’s Jewelers in Hamden are selling handmade bracelets, with all of proceeds going to the family of fallen North Haven Fire Lt. Anthony DeSimone.

“If we could play a small part in supporting his memory, his family and everything, we’d be happy to do so,” said Doug Rumanoff, the CEO of Rumanoff’s Jewelers.

DeSimone died Aug. 24 after he completed a 38-hour shift, arrived home and collapsed. He was 50 years old.

Tom Haggerty, the president of the North Haven Professional Firefighters Association, remembers DeSimone as outgoing and someone who had a sense of humor.

“He was a lot of fun just to be around,” Haggerty said. “He could be breaking your stones, and you’d be laughing along with him.”

He said the bracelets are an ideal way to honor DeSimone.

“It’s a unique fundraiser within the fire department and it also has a little bit of his old life attached to it, too,” Haggerty said.

The bracelets bond DeSimone’s family-owned jewelry business to Rumanoff’s Jewelers.

“My dad and my uncle and my grandfather sold to Anthony’s family’s jewelry store in the 1970s and 80s,” said Leslie Rumanoff DeStefano, the chief sales officer of Rumanoff’s Jewelers.

Rumanoff DeStefano said DeSimone was a friend.

“He would make everyone feel as if they were the only people that were in that room,” Rumanoff DeStefano said.

As of Sept. 1, Rumanoff’s Jewelers sold more than 200 bracelets and raised more than $4,000.

Each bracelet costs $34.99, plus tax, and is available in adult and kid sizes.

Virginia Dougan of Wallingford purchased two bracelets.

“[First responders] are people that are out there for us, saving our lives,” Dougan said. “So, if I can help support just a little bit with a bracelet, I’m more than happy to do that.”

Rumanoff’s Jewelers will placing bracelet orders through Sept. 8. Bracelets can be ordered online.