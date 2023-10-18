NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jewish groups and members of the community will rally Wednesday outside of New Haven City Hall to say “Stop the genocide of Palestinians. Israel must ceasefire now. Allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. We will not be silent.”

The rally will take place at 12 p.m. and those participating will be delivering letters to Mayor Justin Elicker and Representative Rosa DeLauro that explain the urgency of avoiding any further escalation in the Middle East.

This comes as Senator Richard Blumenthal gets ready to head to the Middle East in the coming days with a bipartisan delegation.

The senator announced on social media Tuesday that he will join South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and that the group will reaffirm their commitment to Israel and share their grief over the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost.

Blumenthal also said they will support efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

President Biden is also set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday morning.

Biden originally was scheduled to visit both Israel and Jordan during his trip to the Middle East, but Jordan called off their planned summit with Arab leaders after a massive explosion hit a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds of people.

