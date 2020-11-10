Joe Biden’s dog, the first rescue dog to move into the White House, highlights importance of animal shelters

Did you know there is a Presidential Pet Museum? Andrew Hager is the historian-in-residence and told the New York Times that President Trump is the first president in more than 100 years not to have a pet.

No dog, or cat. No one-legged rooster, like President Roosevelt. So, when President-elect Joe Biden moves into the White House, he will be restoring a White House tradition – a presidential pet.

The Bidens are said to have two German shepherds. One of them, Major, was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association. Great news for animal shelters everywhere, including Connecticut.

“The volunteers at the animal shelter were sending me emails, like saying, ‘Isn’t this great? Yeah, there’s gonna be a rescue dog at the White House’,” Deb Wan said.

Wan is the president of the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. The news for her, and the pets of course, could not be better.

“Joe and Jill Biden had adopted their animals… that, it kind of spreads the word like ‘Hey, adoption. Look at these wonderful animals that are in the White House that were homeless at one time.’ And maybe it’ll spread the word that maybe other families will be like, maybe we can get a great dog or cat there too.”

It has been busy for shelters, as many people have adopted during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic we had to shut everything down, it was closed to the public. They were very small, appointment only, but a lot of people applied were very serious about adopting.” Wan said.

According to Wan, it is much less expensive to adopt from animal shelters or rescues, and you are clearing out a space at the shelter that another homeless animal can take.