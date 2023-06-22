NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — World famous recording artist Jon Secada performed a free concert on the New Haven Green on Thursday night.

Secada was part of the International Arts and Ideas Festival. Secada is a three-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter from Cuba.

Secada is most well known for his top hits “Just Another Day”, “Angel” and “Do You Believe in Us.”

He told News 8 he is working on a new album with songs featuring Nat King Cole, which will be out next year in English and Spanish.