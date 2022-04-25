NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Superior Court judge has ordered New Haven’s acting police chief to vacate the position following a lawsuit.

The judge said in court documents that Mayor Justin Elicker does not have the authority to fill the job.

“While the mayor has the authority to nominate an individual to be police chief, the Board of Alders eventually has to approve the individual if she is to serve as the permanent office holder of that office,’’ Superior Court Judge Michael P. Kamp wrote in a decision dated Monday.

In January, New Haven clergy members filed a lawsuit against the city and its leadership over how it handled the search for a new police chief. The clergy members claimed the city violated its charter by allowing interim Chief Renee Dominguez to remain in her position even after the Board of Alders voted down her nomination to become permanent chief.

On Monday, a superior court judge ordered Dominguez to vacate the position. The court document stated, “For all the foregoing reasons, the defendant has failed to meet her burden to establish that she is entitled to hold her current office as the New Haven chief of police.”

The documents also stated, “Although the defendant was rejected by the Board of Alders on December 6, 2021, she has continued in office for nearly five months without any definite end date in sight. Such a course of events is simply not authorized by the current New Haven charter.”

“Today’s decision in Boise Kimber, et al. v. Renee Dominquez regarding the interpretation of the charter language is clear. The authority to approve or deny a police chief sits solely with the Board of Alders. The city should respect the decision of the judge and name an interim chief or submit a name for consideration as chief. Again, the City Charter is clear about the powers of city officials and should be followed and respected. “ Hon. Tyisha Walker-Myers – President, New Haven Board of Alders

