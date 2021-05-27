Judge: Shooting threat over text between two Madison high school students was just a joke

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge has refused to extend a restraining order between two Madison high school students because the judge says some text “threats” were nothing more than a joke.

The restraining order was first granted in March to a female student at Daniel Hand High School after her mother saw texts on her phone from a male classmate that mentioned “shooting her.”

A superior court judge has now ruled the texts were a joke and that the teen had no intention of carrying out the threats. The attorney for the accused teen says the girl’s family overreacted.

Ryan McGuigan, the boy’s attorney said, “Watching that kid having to testify on his own behalf, I watched a young man crumbling. And I also watched a couple of young people who lost faith in the system.”

The Girl’s family representative said, “The last text was, ‘I’m going to shoot you.’ And then there is dead silence, no pun intended, is very telling. This was not a joke. There was no follow-up to suggest this was a joke. And anyone who would think this is a joke is really perplexing.”

Lawyers for the girl involved have already filed an appeal. The male student has been out of school since March. He can re-apply to the school in the fall.