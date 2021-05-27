Judge: Shooting threat over text between two Madison high school students was just a joke

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge has refused to extend a restraining order between two Madison high school students because the judge says some text “threats” were nothing more than a joke.

The restraining order was first granted in March to a female student at Daniel Hand High School after her mother saw texts on her phone from a male classmate that mentioned “shooting her.”

A superior court judge has now ruled the texts were a joke and that the teen had no intention of carrying out the threats. The attorney for the accused teen says the girl’s family overreacted.

Ryan McGuigan, the boy’s attorney said, “Watching that kid having to testify on his own behalf, I watched a young man crumbling. And I also watched a couple of young people who lost faith in the system.”

The Girl’s family representative said, “The last text was, ‘I’m going to shoot you.’ And then there is dead silence, no pun intended, is very telling. This was not a joke. There was no follow-up to suggest this was a joke. And anyone who would think this is a joke is really perplexing.”

Lawyers for the girl involved have already filed an appeal. The male student has been out of school since March. He can re-apply to the school in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Judge: Shooting threat over text between two Madison high school students was just a joke

News /

New Haven PD investigating deadly shooting on Sherman Parkway

News /

From jail to Yale: New Haven man turns his life around, graduates Yale Divinity School Class of 2021

News /

Coming up on GMCT: Post University’s drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic shuts down due to dwindling demand

News /

Post University's drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic shuts down as vaccine demand, CT COVID positivity rate dwindles

News /

State Democrats weigh in on arrest of State Senator Bradley on election fraud charges

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss