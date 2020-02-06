Closings
Judge throws out lawsuit against Yale that would have forced the school’s fraternities to admit women

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Most of a lawsuit filed by three female Yale students to force the school’s fraternities to admit women is being thrown out.

A judge ruled frats and sororities are excluded from a federal law which bans gender discrimination in education.

Yale and nine fraternities were named in the lawsuit.

The prosecutor cited sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination as reasons for the integration of genders in Greek organizations. They say they are disappointed and considering their options.

