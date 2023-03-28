NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A judicial marshal was injured while trying to break up a fight at the New Haven Superior Court, according to Connecticut State Police.

The fight began at about 11 a.m. Monday, according to police. The judicial marshal was injured when they were physically assaulted by three people. The marshal was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Twenty-eight-year-old Oreanna Justice Davis, 47-year-old Ideshia Sharon Graham and 20-year-old Triniya Barbar Graham were charged with assault of a public safety officer, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

They were held on a $25,000 surety bond and taken to the York Women’s Correctional Center. They were due in court on Tuesday.

During the fight, 28-year-old Rodney Williams interfered and assaulted a marshal, according to state police. He has been charged with assault of a public safety officer, third-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $25,000 cash surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.