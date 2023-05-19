Ju-Ju Chang delivers the keynote address at the 2023 graduation ceremony for Southern Connecticut State University.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday was graduation day for Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

The undergraduate commencement ceremony was held at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.



ABC News “Nightline” co-anchor JuJu Chang was the keynote speaker.

“You made it! Congratulations class of 2023! You crushed it though. You navigated COVID-19 and the epic of isolation. You survived the world of social media and disinformation. This is not the finish line, it’s actually the opposite. It’s a commencement, it’s a starting line. You’re about to set your own pace and your own course,” Chang said.

About 1200 graduating seniors received their degrees at the ceremony.