NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The annual Julia’s Run for Children takes place Sunday, April 23, in New Haven’s Edgewood Park.

The 5K walk and run celebrates the life of Julia Rusinek. She died of an undetected heart condition on July 15, 1999, at 21.

Henry Fernandez, the executive director of LEAP (Leadership, Education, Athletics in Partnership), shares why this event is so special.

All proceeds from this event go directly to LEAP, which works with the New Haven Public Schools.

The kids’ fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by the 5K at 10 a.m.

