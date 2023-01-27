NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder in the 2019 shooting death of his neighbor during an argument.

Robert Parris, 56, was convicted of murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Prosecutors said Parris shot Michael Rosario, 55, in the head during an argument inside their Court Street apartment building in December 2019.

Rosario died a day after he was shot.

Parris was also convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver in a separate proceeding.

Sentencing is set for April 5 in New Haven Superior Court.