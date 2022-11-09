MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr.

Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their Meriden home.

After killing him, she used tiki torch oil to set her home on fire. Elijah was pulled from the fire, but authorities said that he had died beforehand. His death was ruled homicidal asphyxia.

She survived, and was later arrested in North Carolina.

She will be sentenced on Jan. 10.