JUST IN: New Haven Police investigate shooting, 17-year-old in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven police officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire and a person shot outside of a residence in the 1400 block of State Street, near Rock Street on Sunday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the pelvis, police said.

The New Haven teen was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital via ambulance with life threatening injuries. He is in critial condition.

State Street between Ferry Street and the Hamden town line was closed to motor vehicle traffic during the initial investigation and has since been reopened, police said.

Witnesses to the shooting are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.  Callers may remain anonymous.  

