JUST IN: Teacher of Waterbury high school accused of suspicious behavior involving student
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A school administrator from Kennedy High School alerted Waterbury Police of suspected suspicious behavior between a teacher and a 16-year-old student.
The police conducted an investigation which resulted in the detectives obtaining an arrest warrant for Jeffrey D. Lucian, 49.
Lucian was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault in the 4th degree.
The invesigation is ongoing.
Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools Dr. Verna Ruffin released this statement:
The Waterbury Board of Education can confirm that a Kennedy High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation into inappropriate conduct involving a High School student. District staff became aware of alleged conduct of a teacher prior to the recent school break. School leaders followed proper protocol and sought the assistance of the Waterbury Police Department and Central Office. The District is working closely with partner agencies and the family to insure support for the student.
“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority at all times. I appreciate the prompt work of school based staff and our partners in the Waterbury Police Department in this case. We are committed to working collaboratively in order to proactively maintain our schools as safe learning environments at all times. Any deviations from our expectation for all staff to protect and secure our student’s safety will be fully investigated and dealt with accordingly,” stated Dr. Verna D. Ruffin, Superintendent of Schools.
News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.
