NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck community is selling bracelets to help benefit the mother of baby Camilla, who was tragically murdered in the town last month.

The “Justice for Camilla” bracelets will be available on Wednesday at The Loaded Goat Coffee Company on Church Street and in the Town Hall lobby. They’ll also be for sale at all Naugatuck Dunkin’ locations.

Each bracelet is $2 and all of the funds raised will be given to Camilla’s mother Kristyl.

In addition to the bracelets, direct donations can be made to Kristyl by check. Donors can mail the funds to The Mayor’s Office at 229 Church St., Naugatuck, CT, 06770. Checks should be made out to “ION Bank” with the subject of “#JusticeForCamilla” to ensure funds are distributed to the fundraiser.

Camilla, who would have just celebrated her first birthday, was tragically murdered on November 18. Police believe she was killed by her father, who was captured by Waterbury police on Friday after two weeks on-the-run.

During the search for her father, officers wore the “Justice for Camilla” bracelets to show support for her family and help remind them of their mission to seek justice for the child.

A vigil was held for Camilla over the weekend.

Holding back tears, Kristyl thanked the Naugatuck community for coming together and helping police.

“Without ya’ll, there wouldn’t have been any justice and that’s the best birthday gift I could give my baby,” Kristyl said.