Justin Elicker qualifies for Democratic primary with 2,000+ signatures from voters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday. Up to 50 people are expected to ask New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and New Haven Democratic mayoral candidate Justin Elicker questions.

New Haven Democratic mayoral candidate Justin Elicker will be on the ballot for a September 10th primary. Elicker qualified by collecting more than 2,000 signatures from Democratic voters in New Haven.

He’s challenging Mayor Toni Harp, who is seeking a fourth term.

