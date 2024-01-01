NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New year – same mayor in New Haven.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was sworn into his third term on New Year’s Day.

Members of the New Haven Board of Alders and Board of Education attended the ceremony.

The inauguration was full of applause, singing and tears as New Haven welcomed the future.

“It’s business as usual right, we still have a lot of work to do,” Elicker said.

Jan. 1 offered a symbolic day to reflect upon the last year. Elicker said a highlight is the city’s initiatives to address the housing crisis.

“We’ve purchased a hotel; we’ve increased our warming centers. We’ve really gone well beyond what we’ve done historically to supporting people experiencing homelessness and we’ve increased affordable housing,” he said.

Elicker said the housing crisis is an issue the city will continue to prioritize and act on.

He told News 8 that public safety and the scourge of illegal guns and gun violence took a deadly turn.

According to crime data, the number of people shot in the elm city in 2023 decreased from 2022 but homicide victims went up 63 percent. 23 people were killed in 2023 compared to just 14 the year prior.

“There are a number of things that are going really well and I think we’re starting to see the benefits from the multi-pronged approach. We have increased a lot of the different violence interruption programs to direct people to a life outside of violence and at the same time we need more cops and are working very hard to recruit,” Elicker said.

In his inaugural speech, Elicker emphasized his commitment to building a city where every resident has the opportunity to thrive. A city surrounded by inclusion, compassion, justice, courage, persistence, innovation and partnership.

“People can expect the same vigor and energy and enthusiasm and honesty. I don’t beat around the bush we’ve got a lot of challenges, we’ve been making a lot of progress but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Elicker said.

While closing out his speech, Elicker brought up another year – 2034 – which will mark New Haven’s 250th anniversary as a city. Elicker asked the audience, “what type of city people would like to live in a decade from now, and what type of city do they want people to live in?”