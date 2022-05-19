NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to a vigil in New Haven earlier this week.

The vigil for a recent homicide victim was being held on South Genesee Street and members of the New Haven Police Department were there to pay their respects, according to police.

Police said a large fight broke out around 8:20 p.m. According to police, as officers intervened, bystanders in the crowd indicated someone involved in the fight had a gun.

Officers identified the individual who police say subsequently engaged them in a short foot pursuit.

While trying to flee, police said the individual threw a gun from their possession before running into an apartment. Police said that person was apprehended safely and officers found a 9mm handgun that was discarded during the pursuit.

Police said the juvenile was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with police.