WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wallingford Police Department arrested a juvenile for attempting to rob a gas station at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police responded to Citgo Food Bag at 326 South Colony Rd. for a hold up alarm around 11:40 p.m. At the scene, the clerk told officers that a male juvenile pulled an assault riffle, pointed it at the clerk, and requested he fill a bag with all the money in the register.

The clerk said he was able to talk down the juvenile before fleeing the scene, without money, northbound on South Colony Road.

Shortly after the attempted robbery, officers located the suspect in the area of Quinnipiac and Washington Streets. Police said the suspect had what appeared to be the barrel of a rifle sticking out of his backpack. The juvenile was apprehended and police determined he was in possession of an airsoft rifle.

The juvenile was arrested for criminal attempted robbery in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was remanded into custody and due in court Wednesday.

