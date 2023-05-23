EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked with a knife outside an East Haven elementary school on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation at 6:28 p.m. in the courtyard area of Tuttle Elementary School.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile had been assaulted with a knife during a physical altercation involving several people. Police said the assault occurred after school hours.

Police said the juvenile was treated on the scene by the East Haven Fire Department before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said the victim’s condition is unknown.

The East Haven Police Department said the victim’s identity will not be released.

Police said that all the individuals who were involved in the altercation are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Police said there will be an increased police presence at all Enfield Public Schools as a precaution.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.