NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — New Haven Police say a juvenile victim was stabbed in the area of Orange Street and Center Street on Saturday morning.

Police said they were notified of the stabbing around 1:50 a.m. The New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel arrived on scene and began rendering aid. The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide the exact age of the victim.

Officers searched the area for the individuals responsible for the stabbing, but did not find a suspect.

It was reported that there was a large fight before the incident, according to police. Officers searched for a crime scene and potential witnesses who may have seen the incident. However, the location of that incident could not be determined.

Police continue to investigate.





