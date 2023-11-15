NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday after a large fight on Downing Street in New Haven, authorities said.

New Haven police responded to the report of a stabbing at 4:19 p.m. in the hundred block of Downing Street. According to police, it was reported that there was a large fight in the area before the stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene but could not find the victim. Officers were informed the victim was a male juvenile who was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers then received word that the stabbing victim arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital. Medical staff told police that the victim was stabbed multiple times, but the juvenile’s wounds were non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to Downing Street and canvassed the area.

Police spoke with witnesses and searched for video evidence. It was reported that a large fight happened and one male stabbed the the victim.

The victim did not tell police what happened.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Further details will be provided when it becomes available.