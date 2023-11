NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile walked into a hospital Tuesday night after being shot in New Haven, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a walk-in juvenile gunshot victim around 10:45 p.m. at Yale New Haven Hospital at 20 York St. Medical personnel told police that the victim sustained a non life-threatening injury.

The location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

Stay with News 8 for updates.