NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile walked into a hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in New Haven.

Police were called to the hospital at about 4:40 a.m. after the juvenile arrived. The minor had been shot in the abdomen and is expected to survive.

Officers believe the juvenile was shot in the area of Printers Lane and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information about it to call detectives a 203-946-6304 or call the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS(8477).