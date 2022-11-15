HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — K9 Blaze, of the Hamden Police Department, helped track down a man on-the-run, as well as drugs and weapons.

Hamden police responded to the area of Dixwell and Palmer avenues around 3:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. After approaching the car, it fled the area and struck two marked police cruisers.

The car was later reported on Hope Avenue and police located the suspect, who was last seen running toward Palmer Avenue.

Sgt. May searched the area with his K9 Blaze, and Blaze was able to locate the suspect, 26-year-old Richard Atterberry of Hamden, on a front porch on Palmer Avenue. By standing on the porch, Atterberry was violating a protective order.

Police said Blaze also located Atterberry’s handgun with ammunition, as well as various drugs.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Atterberry was taken into custody and charged with the following crimes: violation of a protective order, evading responsibility, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment in the second degree, interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.