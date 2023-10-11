NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Actor Keanu Reeves who is known for his Hollywood hits in “The Matrix,” “Point Break” and “John Wick” performed with his band “Dogstar” on Wednesday night at Toad’s Place in New Haven.

Tickets for the show sold out within minutes, according to Toad’s Place owner Brian Phelps.

“Dogstar” was formed by Reeves in the 1990s. The band toured during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Reeves plays bass, Rob Mailhouse is on drums and Bret Domrose is the lead vocalist and guitarist.

The band released two albums during its initial run and even opened for David Bowie and Bon Jovi on tour.

To learn more about “Dogstar,” you can visit the band’s official website here.