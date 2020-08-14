 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Keeping drugs out: Community campaigning to shut down Waterbury motel

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Outside the Big Apple Motel on West Main Street, News 8 met a woman who did not want to be identified. When asked why she was there, she gave a surprising answer.

She said she was looking for her loved one who was missing.

“He’s an addict, and this is where they seem to gravitate,” she explained. “This is what I’ve learned from coming here trying to find him out of desperation to get him some help.”

Her situation is not surprising to Waterbury resident Ronae Mason-Craig, who said her friend was found in that motel last year.

“He overdosed and died there,” Mason-Craig said. “He wasn’t from Waterbury but he knew enough that if he went down to that motel that he could get drugs there.”

Stories like these have motivated Mason-Craig to launch an aggressive community campaign on social media to shut down the motel. Her petition has more than 1,000 signatures — and counting.

“We won’t allow that anymore,” she said. “We want to crush The Apple.”

Waterbury police told News 8 since December of 2015, they’ve had 743 calls to the motel. They’ve made 50 arrests for things like illegal drug violations, larceny, assaults and weapons violations.

A man who claimed to be the owner of the motel told News 8 by phone they are trying to keep the “bad people” out and they maintain communication with the police department.

As for Mason-Craig, she and a community group called “The Ungroup Society” pledge to keep up the pressure for something to be done.

“I want to see Waterbury restored and clean,” she said.

They also offer assistance to the woman who’s still looking for her loved one.

“My prayers are with her,” Mason-Craig said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Keeping drugs out: Community campaign to shutdown Waterbury motel

News /

Plane built by 24 high school students takes flight at Meriden Markham Airport

News /

Child who attends YMCA camp in Hamden tests positive for COVID-19

News /

North Haven man arrested for murder in Waterbury fatal stabbing

News /

Milford Police officer named Nationwide D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year

News /

2020 NHdocs to go on amid pandemic

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss