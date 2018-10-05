New Haven

Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8's Keith Kountz had the honor of being the emcee at a great event for the Sickle Cell Disease Association-Southern Connecticut in New Haven on Thursday night. 

The gala was to benefit the soon-to-be opened Sickle Cell Center. It wll give those suffering with sickle cell disease and their families a place to go for health information, educational support and as a digital information hub.

Keith says he had a wonder evening. 

For more information on the Sickle Cell Center, click here. 
 

