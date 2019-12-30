Keys to the City ceremony in New Haven recognizes standout community servants

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Toni Harp recognized standout community servants in ‘Key to the City’ ceremony at City Hall Monday afternoon.

Mayor Harp recognized 10 people for their extraordinary community service to the City of New Haven.

Among the group was New Haven Police Department Captain Anthony Duff who was involved in a shooting incident while off-duty back in August, during which he was shot twice.

The other recognized citizens were Bria Holmes, Malcolm Welfare, Clarence Boyd, Veronica Douglas, George Mention, James Walker, Roberta Hoskie, Cynthia Beaver, and Dr. Tamiko Jackson McArthur.

At the ceremony, each recognized citizen was given a ceremonial key to the City of New Haven.

News 8’s own Keith Kountz emceed the proceedings.