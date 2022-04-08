NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend is a big one for sneaker lovers in Connecticut. A sneaker convention kicks off Saturday in Naugatuck.

Matt, a full-time student at Southern Connecticut State University, is the founder of TheKickSwap. It is a sneaker marketplace experience where people can come in and buy and sell from local vendors all over the region.

It won’t just be sneakers either. There is going to be clothing and anything related to streetwear.

“So a sneaker head could be the average person that likes to have, you know, a nice collection of shoes to wear. Or it could be somebody that likes to resell and make some money. In the sneaker world, there’s all different types of sneakers.”

For anyone into sneakers, Matt said “it’s like sneaker heaven.”

“Things have been tough over the past two years, you know, with COVID, the lockdowns and all the restrictions and now that things are starting to get back to normal, we’re trying to bring something positive to Connecticut.”

The event is happening from 12-8 p.m. at the Naugatuck Event Center.