WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–This weekend’s heatwave is certainly making it difficult for people to be outdoors, but it didn’t stop kids from coming out to play baseball.

It was all for a ‘Legends for Youth Clinic’, put on to promote the game of baseball to young kids.

The heat was obviously a big concern, but organizers had it covered.

They say the city of Waterbury helped with providing tents, water and spray stations for the clinic.

The free clinic was sponsored by Family and Children’s Aid.