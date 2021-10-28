Kids in Derby get a lesson about safety ahead of Halloween weekend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Halloween festivities are back on this year, and for parents, that can come with some concerns.

The celebrations already began in Waterbury where the Police Athletic League hosted a drive-thru event. The main event is on Sunday and kids in the state got a lesson on Halloween safety.

At Irving Elementary in Derby, students learned about crosswalks, what it’s like to drive in hazardous conditions, and the time it takes for cars to stop. The event was hosted by the Safe Kids Coalition at Griffin Hospital and it was a good reminder in pedestrian safety for those trick-or-treaters after the pandemic put a damper on festivities last year,

“You have to wear bright colors because when you go trick-or-treating it’s going to be dark and cars won’t be able to see you,” said Nevaeh Dacruz, Irving Elementary school student.

“We teach the kids just because you think you see the car coming and you think you can make it across the street, if they’re faster and they’re a big truck, it takes more energy for them to stop,” said Cathi Kellett, Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley Coalition Coordinator at Griffin Hospital.

COVID-19 remains a concern this Halloween.