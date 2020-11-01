Knights of Columbus cut ribbon on newly-renamed Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special weekend celebration in honor of the life and work of Father Michael McGivney. The former diocesan priest and Connecticut son was beatified Saturday.

Sunday, the Knights of Columbus completed their week of celebrations by cutting the ribbon on the newly-renamed Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center in New Haven. The building was previously named the Knights of Columbus Museum.

The Center honoring McGivney, the founder of the KoC, will serve those who travel to the Elm City to learn about him and pray at Saint Mary’s Church, where the Blessed’s remains are entombed.

At the ceremony Sunday, John Walshe emotionally told News 8, “I feel that it has made me a better catholic…It really overcomes me. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful experience.”

This is the first time a diocesan priest born in the United States has been beatified.

