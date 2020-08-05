 

Knights of Columbus hold 138th annual convention

New Haven

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The Knights of Columbus held its 138th annual convention.

Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair led mass Tuesday night at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, where the knights were founded in 1882.

An awards session also recognized the outstanding service of the knights and their families to their parishes and communities.

Father Michael McGivney, who was born in Waterbury back in 1852, founded the Knights of Columbus.

He will be beatified in Hartford at the end of October — one step away from becoming a saint.

“When we look at the lives of the blessed and the saints, they’re the ones…they pray for us, and we need that too,” said Blair.

Father McGivney served his flock during the pandemic of 1890 before becoming ill himself and dying of pneumonia.

