Knights of Columbus retires 80-year-old regalia

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–The Knights of Columbus has retired its tradition regalia after almost 80 years of usage.

Members of the Knights of Columbus’ Color Corps gathered Sunday in front of the Father McGivney statue at Grand and Meadow Streets in Waterbury.

Father McGivney is the founding father of the Knights of Columbus.

The members started the ceremony with a wreath laying and ended with a noon mass.

Starting July 1, they will have new uniforms to wear.

Sunday also marked the end of the fraternal year for the Knights of Columbus.

