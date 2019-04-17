Kosher foods harder to come by amid Stop & Shop strike

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Stop & Shop on Amity Road in New Haven has a large variety of kosher foods, but because of the strike, people who rely on this store for kosher groceries are going elsewhere.

Dr. Steve Sobel said, “When you go shopping, you know people there. You support what they're doing. So it’s a hardship for everybody.”

Cary Jacobs told News 8, “I had gotten my Passover goods before the strike. I didn’t even know the street was coming on. And then when it did I said, 'Oh my goodness, I don’t have matzah.'”

Rabbi Jon-Jay Tilden with the Congregation Beth El-Keser Israel said crossing a picket line for food for the Passover holiday would make the kosher food no longer fit for use.

He said the core of the Passover celebration has to do with human labor and the celebration of freedom.

Rabbi Tilden said, “It’s a matter of simple respect. So, if these people are putting their jobs and their livelihood at risk, so the least we can do is not for our own convenience put them at further risk.”

Libby Abraham added, “How could I enjoy this special secret meal if it was brought up at the expense of someone standing up for their rights? The holiday of Passover is all about liberation and people standing up for themselves.”

Matzah, a staple during Passover, hasn’t been easy to find. It didn’t last long on the shelves at the Westville Kosher Market.

Rachel Hamenachem is the owner of market.

She said, “At 5, a gentleman brought me a whole a fresh load of matzoh bread and they’re all gone The only thing I have today is three left in a box.”

Jacobs added, “I have to hunt and search for it because matzah is such a necessity for the seder and for the whole week of Passover.”

Some people said the food from Stop & Shop would spoil their Passover dinner.

Libby Abraham added, “We want our food to be spiritually clean as well as physically clean.”